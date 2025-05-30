AP DSC 2025 Exam Postponement Demand: BCY Chief Urges 90-Day Delay

BCY founder president Bode Ramachandra Yadav has called for the postponement of the upcoming Mega DSC teacher recruitment exams 2025 by three months by the Andhra Pradesh government. He has called for the simplification of the complex systems and procedures followed.

Complex Application Process Flayed

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav spoke of his fears over the existing DSC examination pattern, which he feels works against the interests of more than 5.5 lakh hopefuls. He noted that the candidates had already lost ten valuable days in obtaining different certificates and submitting applications, leaving them with insufficient time to prepare for the examination.

Demand for Uniform Question Paper and Age Relaxation

Yadav urged the government to end the normalization method and perform the exam using a single uniform question paper for every district simultaneously. He also requested a raise in the age requirement of the candidates, taking the Telangana example into consideration, where the age limit is 47 years.

Injustice to Candidates

The BCY chairman regretted that the state's inability to carry out DSC tests over the last seven years has made lakhs of candidates age-barred and ineligible. He was wondering why aspirants should suffer from the government's error.

Warning of Protests

Yadav threatened that if the government does not hear these issues out and revisit the strict regulations, the BCY party will hold protests outside the chief minister's house to struggle for DSC aspirants' rights. "The future of lakhs of students is at stake, and we will not let the government's apathy go unchecked," he underlined.

Conclusion

The BCY's request for deferment and streamlining of the DSC exam procedure reflects the need for a candidate-oriented method. The government needs to weigh these demands and take required action so that the recruitment process is fair and transparent in the interest of all aspirants.

