Andhra Pradesh Schools Get 12-Day Dussehra Holidays from September 22; Begins tomorrow!

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared a 12-day Dussehra break for schools in the state from tomorrow, September 22, 2025. This changed schedule was made by AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh on his official Twitter account, as teachers requested an earlier commencement.

Schools were originally going to close on September 24 and have a 9-day break until October 2. The updated schedule, however, adds extra days to the holidays so that students can have a longer festive break. Andhra Pradesh schools will resume on October 3, 2025, following the Dasara holidays.

Most Important Dates:

Holiday Beginning Date: September 22, 2025 (today)

Holiday Ending Date: October 2, 2025

School Reopening Date: October 3, 2025

Dussehra Holidays in Nearby States

Andhra Pradesh is not alone in declaring Dussehra holidays. Telangana and Karnataka too have declared school breaks for the festival season.

Telangana: The schools will remain shut for 10 days between September 21 to October 3, 2025. Colleges will remain shut between September 28 to October 5, 2025.

Karnataka: Schools will have a longer vacation with schools closing between September 20 to October 6, 2025.

The long holiday season will allow the students sufficient time to enjoy the celebrations with their families and participate in the cultural activities that are part of Dussehra.