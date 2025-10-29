Andhra Pradesh School Holidays 2025-26: Check List of Holidays for AP Schools

As the new month of November begins, students in Andhra Pradesh can look forward to a few significant holidays and important academic milestones. While the month may not feature an extended vacation, it includes major religious observances that result in state-wide school closures.

Cyclone Montha: School Closure and Safety Measures

The state government has announced the closure of schools, colleges, and educational institutions in vulnerable districts from October 27 to 31, 2025, due to the approaching Cyclone Montha. The districts under high alert include Kakinada, East Godavaria, West Godavari, Eluru, and Konaseema. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has suspended night bus services in affected areas and activated 24/7 communication at district headquarters.

November 2025 Holidays

While November may not feature an extended vacation, it includes important holidays that result in state-wide school closures. Some key dates to mark are:

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day (November 1, 2025): A state holiday commemorating the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956. As the date falls on a Saturday, it combines with the usual weekend break, giving students an important three-day window.

Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 16, 2025): A gazetted holiday celebrating the birth of the first Sikh Guru.

Muharram (November 29, 2025): A state holiday observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. Falling on a Saturday, this holiday also aligns with the weekend, providing students a clear two-day break.

Academic Focus

With major holidays concentrated in October, November becomes a crucial month for mid-term assessments, unit tests, and syllabus completion. Students are advised to utilize the short weekend breaks for revision and academic pursuits, rather than expecting long vacations. By staying focused and prepared, students can maximize their opportunities and set themselves up for success in the months to come.

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