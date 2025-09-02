Andhra Pradesh Long Weekend Holidays September 5-7, 2025; Eid, Vinayaka Immersion, and Dussehra Schedule

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a series of holidays this first week of September, offering students, office workers, and families an opportunity to have a long weekend. Let us look closely at the holiday calendar and the reasons for each break.

September 5: Eid Milad-un-Nabi

This Friday, September 5, has been made an official holiday throughout Andhra Pradesh. The day is Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the Prophet Muhammad's birthday, which is commemorated with prayers, feasts, and community celebrations. Having a considerable Muslim population in the Telugu states, the state government officially approved this day as a holiday. Telangana too is having a holiday for the festival on the same date.

September 6: Vinayaka Immersion

Saturday, September 6, is the day when Vinayaka Chavithi immersion ceremonies take place. Ganesh Chaturthi in many Andhra Pradesh communities is marked by immersing idols after 5, 7, 9, or 11 days of puja. Though historically the state government has not announced a holiday for the immersion, this year some Hindutva organizations, mandap organizers, and parents have petitioned for one. If granted, schools and offices will be closed.

Even if the government does not declare a public holiday, some colleges, schools, and offices—particularly in cities like Visakhapatnam where Ganesh idols are placed—may grant optional holidays for attending local immersion functions. IT and corporate offices in those cities tend to observe Saturdays as holidays, contributing to the likelihood of an employee's break.

September 7: Sunday

Sunday, September 7, is a regular weekly holiday, rounding off a three-day consecutive break this weekend. Young people and students can engage in the Vinayaka immersion celebrations, processions, and cultural events without the fear of academic or work-related responsibilities.

Dussehra Holidays in September 2025

Andhra Pradesh students later this month will get longer holidays for the Dussehra festival. The schools will be off between September 24 and October 3, equivalent to nine days of holidays. With sporadic breaks earlier in the month, the students are going to have almost two whole weeks of holidays in September, a relief from their normal academic routines.

Summary

In September 2025, Andhra Pradesh presents a mix of festival-related holidays and weekend holidays, presenting students, teachers, and workers with several chances to unwind, enjoy cultural celebrations, and spend time with relatives. From Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Vinayaka immersion and Dussehra festivities, the month assures a holiday-like and fun-filled calendar.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh Public Holiday on September 5, 2025: Milad-un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad