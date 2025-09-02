Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: Two Hyderabad Students Killed in UK Crash

In a tragic road accident in the United Kingdom, two students from Hyderabad lost their lives on September 1 (Monday).

The deceased were identified as Rishiteja Rapolu (21) from Uppal and Chaitanya (22) from Nadargul. According to reports, the incident occurred when two cars collided on the A130 Rayleigh Spur roundabout in Essex. The victims were part of a group of nine friends who were on their way to Southend-on-Sea.

Emergency services immediately rushed to the spot, and both Rishiteja and Chaitanya were airlifted to the Royal London Hospital. Despite efforts, the youngsters succumbed to their injuries.

Police confirmed that two drivers, aged 23 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Both remain in custody as investigations continue. The accident forced the closure of the A130 for several hours, leading to major traffic disruptions in the region. Authorities have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage to support their inquiry.

Reports suggest that the group had been returning after participating in Ganesh Visarjan festivities when tragedy struck. Five others from the group sustained injuries, two of whom are said to be in critical condition.

Both Rishiteja and Chaitanya had travelled to the UK to pursue higher studies, and news of their untimely deaths has left their families and friends in deep shock.