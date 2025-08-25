Andhra Pradesh Dussehra Holidays 2025: Schools Closed from Sept 24 to Oct 2

Good news for Andhra Pradesh students and parents! This year's Dussehra festival will be providing a festive holiday for schools and colleges in the state. Since the academic calendar is already announced, schools and colleges will be closed for several days, providing students with a chance to take part in the celebrations with family and friends.

Holiday Schedule for Andhra Pradesh Schools

As per the official academic calendar, Dussehra holidays shall be celebrated in Andhra Pradesh schools from September 24 to October 2, 2025. This grants students a 9-day holiday, with the festival day on October 2, when it is celebrated as Dussehra nationwide. Schools are likely to reopen on October 3, 2025.

Significance of the Holidays

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is the day that celebrates good winning over evil and is among the most significant festivals for Andhra Pradesh. During this season, families frequently take the opportunity to travel, attend traditional festivals, or prepare for the return to school once schools resume.

The festival also falls on Vinayaka Chavithi (August 27) and Milad-un-Nabi (September 5), both of which occur earlier in the season, providing a series of festive holidays at the beginning of the academic year.

Other Major Holidays in the 2025 Calendar

In addition to the Dussehra holiday, Andhra Pradesh schools will also celebrate the following major holidays later during the year:

October 20 – Diwali

November 5 – Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima

December 25 – Christmas

What It Means for Parents and Students

The Dussehra vacation is likely to provide students with a much-needed break before they prepare for their next session of studies and exams. This opportunity can be utilized by parents to organize family vacations or involve children in cultural festivities, turning the holidays into a meaningful and enjoyable experience.

