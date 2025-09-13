Andhra Pradesh Dasara Holidays 2025: Holidays expected from September 22

Andhra Pradesh students may receive an extended Dasara holiday break this year. There is a suggestion to bring the holidays forward to September 22nd, rather than the originally announced date of September 24th.

If the proposal is approved, students will receive an additional two days of holiday, and the break will become 11 days. As 21st September is a Sunday, this will practically become a 12-day holiday. The students would have plenty of time to celebrate the festival with their friends and family.

Current Holiday Schedule

According to the current academic schedule, Andhra Pradesh schools and colleges are expected to take Dasara holidays from September 24th to October 2nd, giving a 9-day holiday.

Advantages of Longer Holidays

Students would be able to relax, rejuvenate, and enjoy festive activities without worrying about school with a longer break. It would also provide them with a good time with family and friends and enable them to relate to their cultural heritage.

Waiting for Confirmation

The choice regarding the new holiday schedule is yet to be decided. If it is approved, the new holidays would probably make students and teachers happy.

Also read: Hyderabad Rain Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Five Telangana Districts