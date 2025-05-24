AIIMS INI CET 2025 Result: Live Updates @aiimsexams.org, Check Steps Here!

Today, May 24, the result of the CET2025 July session will be made public by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), located in New Delhi. On the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, candidates who took the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) can view their results.

The INI CET scorecard 2025 will include important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, category, all-India rank, category-wise rank, and overall percentile score. It is recommended that students thoroughly review all the information to prevent any issues during the admissions process.

Candidates must use their application number, exam unique code (EUC), and password to log in and download the results. The candidate login portal will provide access to the scorecard.

Please be aware that the INI CET 2025 result is only good for admissions in July 2025. It is not transferable to any subsequent sessions.

For admission to postgraduate medical programs at India's best medical schools, including MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), and MDS, the INI CET is a national entrance exam.

How Can You View Your AIIMS INI CET 2025 Score?

The steps to view the AIIMS INI CET 2025 result are as follows:

Go to aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website.

On the homepage, select the AIIMS INI CET 2025 Result link.

Type in your password, exam unique code (EUC), and application number.

Select "Submit."

The screen will show your outcome.

Please download the result and print it for your records.

Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates and additional information.