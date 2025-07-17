AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Notification Released for 2,300+ Posts, Check Eligibility & Apply

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has put out an advertisement for the recruitment of Group A and B non-faculty jobs. The institute invites applications from eligible candidates for the post of more than 2,300. Candidates can apply online through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: The application process has started, and candidates can apply online.

Exam Date: The Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 will be conducted on August 25 and 26.

Admit Card: The admit cards will be available three days before the date of examination for the concerned post/group.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a degree/diploma/master's degree in the concerned subject. For details of subject-wise qualification, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Age Limit: The Age limit ranges from 18 to 45 years based on the post. Please refer to the official notification for subject-wise age limit criteria.

Selection Criteria

The process of selection involves a computer-based test, followed by document verification, and a final merit list with institute allotment. The computer-based test will have 100 questions for a total of 400 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Application Fee

General/OBC Candidates: Rs 3,000

SC/ST Candidates/EWS: Rs 2,400

Persons with Disabilities: Exempted

How to Apply

The candidates can apply for the AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment following these steps:

Go to the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on 'Recruitments' and then choose 'Common Recruitment Exam'.

Click on 'Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025' and then choose 'Create a New Account'.

Enter the necessary details in the respective fields and register.

Log in using the online-generated credentials and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application.

Take a printout of the application form for future use.

Aspirants are requested to visit the official website for constant updates and notifications.

