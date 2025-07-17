AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2025: Notification Released for 2,300+ Posts, Check Eligibility & Apply
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has put out an advertisement for the recruitment of Group A and B non-faculty jobs. The institute invites applications from eligible candidates for the post of more than 2,300. Candidates can apply online through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
Important Dates
- Application Start Date: The application process has started, and candidates can apply online.
- Exam Date: The Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 will be conducted on August 25 and 26.
- Admit Card: The admit cards will be available three days before the date of examination for the concerned post/group.
Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a degree/diploma/master's degree in the concerned subject. For details of subject-wise qualification, candidates can refer to the official notification.
- Age Limit: The Age limit ranges from 18 to 45 years based on the post. Please refer to the official notification for subject-wise age limit criteria.
Selection Criteria
The process of selection involves a computer-based test, followed by document verification, and a final merit list with institute allotment. The computer-based test will have 100 questions for a total of 400 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.
Application Fee
General/OBC Candidates: Rs 3,000
SC/ST Candidates/EWS: Rs 2,400
Persons with Disabilities: Exempted
How to Apply
The candidates can apply for the AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment following these steps:
- Go to the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Click on 'Recruitments' and then choose 'Common Recruitment Exam'.
- Click on 'Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025' and then choose 'Create a New Account'.
- Enter the necessary details in the respective fields and register.
- Log in using the online-generated credentials and fill out the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application.
- Take a printout of the application form for future use.
Aspirants are requested to visit the official website for constant updates and notifications.
Also read: Ghaziabad Schools Declare Holiday for Kanwar Yatra