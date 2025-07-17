Is Lokesh Kanagaraj Charging ₹50 Crore for Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has immense hope owing to one obvious reason—it's Superstar's film. But the other main reason for the massive hype surrounding the project is Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has been a massive sensation ever since his first film, Maanadu, and his fame has only grown with each passing film after that. With Vikram, Lokesh managed to create a massive fan base in not just Tamil Nadu but also in other states. Lokesh is now one of India's most sought-after filmmakers, with fan clubs all over South India.

With Leo, Lokesh's brand value witnessed new heights, and even though the film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it didn't impact Vijay's movie's box-office performance at all. The movie went on to gross more than Rs.600 crores at the worldwide box office, and this turned out to be crucial for Lokesh.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Remuneration for Rajnikanth's Coolie

For Coolie, Lokesh has reportedly charged Rs. 50 crores from Sun Pictures, and in a recent interview, he revealed the reasoning behind him charging such an exorbitant amount. Lokesh defended his decision to charge a high amount for Coolie by explaining that it was influenced by the box office success of Leo.

Lokesh said that two years of his life had gone to the project, and he missed a lot of his family functions owing to Coolie and the shooting. While he feels privileged and lucky to be directing India's biggest star, the hard work he has put in is the reason behind his massive fees.

The director also talked about the massive responsibility riding on his shoulders, and he is confident that the film will do well. Regarding the money, Lokesh felt that it was going to help his family and friends, with whom he had lost touch during the shooting.

Coolie is all set to release on August 14th amid massive hype.