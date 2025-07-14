5 Days Bank Holidays from July 14 to 20; Here's the list!

Indian banks will have various holidays in July 2025, both national and regional. The holidays are a combination of fixed date holidays and festivals that occur only in some states or regions. Customers should be informed about these holidays to schedule their banking activity accordingly.

Upcoming Bank Holidays (July 14-20, 2025)

July 14, 2025: Banks in Meghalaya will remain shut on account of the Beh Deinkhlam festival, which is a traditional Jaintia tribe festival for exorcising diseases and evil spirits. It is part of the Jaintia culture and is celebrated with much zeal.

July 16, 2025: Banks in the state of Uttarakhand will be closed because of the Harela festival to signal the beginning of the monsoon season. Harela is an important festival in Uttarakhand that reiterates the cultural richness of the region.

July 17, 2025: Meghalaya banks will remain shut once again to observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Tirot Singh. U Tirot Singh was a legendary freedom fighter of India, and his name is still inspiring people.

July 19, 2025: Tripura banks will remain closed on the Ker Puja, an ancient festival in honor of the goddess Ker. Ker Puja is a significant festival of the Tripura people, reflecting the richness of the region's tradition.

July 20, 2025: All banks will remain closed across the country on Sunday.

More Bank Holidays in July 2025

July 26, 2025: Banks will remain closed throughout the country on account of the fourth Saturday of the month.

July 27, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country due to Sunday.

July 28, 2025: Banks in Sikkim will close on account of Drukpa Tshe-ji, an important Sikkim festival.

Online Banking Services Continue to Function

Even though banks will close on these days, customers can continue to use online banking services, which include:

Net banking: Customers can operate their accounts, make bill payments, and fund transfers through net banking services.

Mobile banking: Mobile banking applications enable customers to conduct transactions, check account balances, and operate their accounts from anywhere.

UPI transactions: Customers can conduct transactions through UPI, a widely used payment method in India.

Key Takeaways

Indian banks will have several holidays in July 2025, both regional and national.

Bank holidays differ from state to state, so it's a good idea to confirm the holidays specific to your region.

Online banking services will continue to function during holidays so that customers can conduct transactions and maintain their accounts.

As customers are aware of these bank holidays, they can schedule their banking operations in advance and avoid any inconvenience. Moreover, online banking services offer a convenient as well as accessible means of maintaining accounts as well as conducting transactions even on holidays.

