Education paves the path to development, says Rajasthan Guv Bagde

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, on Wednesday, emphasised that education is the key to development.

Governor Bagde made this statement while addressing the ninth convocation ceremony of Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner district.

Highlighting India's rich knowledge tradition, Governor Bagde urged students to integrate ancient wisdom with modern advancements to contribute to the nation's progress.

He called for collective efforts to build a developed India.

Referring to Bikaner as the 'Tapobhoomi' (a place of spiritual practice) of Maharishi Kapil, the founder of Sankhya philosophy, he stressed the need for introspection at all levels on how the younger generation can connect with India's heritage under the New Education Policy.

Governor Bagde urged graduates to utilise their education for the reconstruction and development of the nation.

He said that a convocation is not the end of education but a new beginning.

Students should apply their knowledge for personal growth, societal upliftment, and national development, the Governor added.

The Governor highlighted that education instills wisdom and knowledge, describing books as the foundation of education and culture.

He emphasised that books make individuals knowledgeable, imaginative, thoughtful, and sensitive.

Learning, the Governor asserted, has no age limit, with books being the greatest source of knowledge.

Discussing the New Education Policy, he said that skill development is a crucial focus.

This policy, he noted, is not just about securing jobs but also about creating employment opportunities.

He encouraged students to develop skills that would make them self-reliant in the future.

The Governor lauded Bikaner's cultural heritage, calling it 'Choti Kashi', a place of deep-rooted traditions and unity.

He praised Maharaja Ganga Singh as a visionary ruler who established the Chief Court in Bikaner, making it the first state in Rajasthan to take such a progressive step.

Governor Bagde commended Maharaja Ganga Singh University for adapting to the evolving landscape of information technology.

He urged teachers to stay updated with the latest knowledge and contribute to shaping India's future.

He also appreciated the university's implementation of the 'Choice Based Credit System' and the establishment of laboratories in affiliated colleges, underscoring that a university's identity is built on the quality of education and its tradition of knowledge dissemination, rather than just its infrastructure.

Special guest and editor of The Organiser, Prafulla Ketkar, stressed that universities should not only impart education or award degrees but also inspire students to develop values such as humanity, tolerance, acceptance, logic, critical thinking, and the pursuit of truth.

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Vice-Chancellor, Acharya Manoj Dixit, expressed his gratitude to all attendees at the university convocation ceremony.

During the ceremony, the Governor congratulated female students for excelling academically.

Of the 63 gold medals awarded for the 2022 examination, 50 were received by female students, while in 2023, they secured 47 out of 62 gold medals, Governor Bagde.

He highlighted this achievement as a testament to women's empowerment.

Additionally, the Chancellor Medal and Vice-Chancellor Medal were also awarded to female students.

Out of 84 Vidya Vachaspati (Ph.D) degrees awarded in 2022, 33 were conferred upon female scholars, while in 2023, 26 out of 50 recipients were women.

The Governor awarded degrees to 1,26,949 students for 2022 and 1,21,020 students for 2023, along with gold medals to 125 students.

A total of 134 candidates received Ph.D degrees.

On this occasion, Governor Bagde also inaugurated the university's Art Gallery, adding another milestone to the institution's academic and cultural journey.

