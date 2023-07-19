(FOR EDITING) Car with BJP sticker runs over a man in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, July 19 (IANS) A car with a BJP flag and sticker ran over a man sitting in a road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Hapur Road of Kavi Nagar at around 12.30 p.m.

The incident was recorded by a man on his mobile phone, while he was doing a live session.

In the video, the victim can be seen sitting in the middle of the road when the car runs him over.

Following a complaint filed at the Kavi Nagar police station in Ghaziabad, the man was arrested.

Kavi Nagar ACP said: "A video is going viral on social media in which a person who is sitting on the road has been hit by a car, he has died accidentally. The case pertains to Kavi Nagar area Police Station, in relation to which case is being registered at Kavi Nagar Police Station. The deceased has not been identified yet. The vehicle has been seized after taking the accused driver into custody."

