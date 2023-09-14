ED summons in Delhi excise policy case politically motivated, says Kavitha

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha on Thursday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to her in Delhi excise policy case is politically motivated and issued with an eye on the coming Assembly elections.

Terming the ED notice "Modi notice", the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao confirmed that she has received it.

She said she would take legal recourse and go by the advice of the party's legal team.

The former MP parried questions of she would be appearing before the ED in Delhi on Friday and reiterated that she will go by the advice of the legal team.

"I have forwarded it to our party's legal cell We will go by their advice," she said.

She told reporters in Nizamabad that it is a politically motivated summon issued in view of the upcoming elections.

"It's going on like a never ending TV serial," she said.

"We strongly believe it is politically motivated because of the charged up atmosphere in Telangana in view of coming elections.

"Don't take it seriously. It's just political. We will take legal recourse," she added.

She alleged that the Modi government's modus operandi has been to issue ED notices in poll-bound states. Kavitha said the notice was unfortunate.

"The investigation has been going on for one year. I don't know how long this happen. I don't think even 2G spread so long," she said.

The BRS leader said that people of Telangana don't take the notice seriously. The ED had earlier questioned Kavitha in the case on March 11, 20, and 21.

