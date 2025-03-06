ED raids places linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai, March 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji.

According to sources in the agency, the raids were connected to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which holds a monopoly over the liquor trade in the state.

The searches were carried out at around 10 locations across Tamil Nadu, including premises linked to Senthil Balaji, government contractors, and other entities.

A team of around 20 officials arrived in Karur in five vehicles to conduct searches at various locations, including the residences of Kongu Mess owner Mani at Rayanur, Sakthi Mess owner Sakthivel at Gothai Nagar on Athur branch road, and MCS Sankar, a PWD contractor and a close associate of Senthil Balaji, at Palaniappan Nagar.

Several party workers gathered outside the premises being searched, while Tamil Nadu Police have been deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order.

It is worth noting that Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023, by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the AIADMK government.

Later, he joined the DMK and was appointed as Minister for Electricity and Prohibition.

On August 12, 2023, the ED filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against Balaji, accusing him of playing a pivotal role in exploiting his official position for personal gain through corrupt practices.

According to the charge sheet, he directly acquired illicit proceeds from criminal activities linked to the scam.

The ED alleged that Balaji conspired with his brother, R.V. Ashok Kumar, personal assistants, and Transport Department officials to execute the cash-for-jobs scheme.

Despite denying connections with his personal aides, Shanmugam and Karthikeyan, investigations revealed that both individuals worked under his instructions.

The agency further stated that the scam involved laundering proceeds from illegal activities through layering and integration into the mainstream economy via cash deposits and associates.

Balaji’s bail pleas had been dismissed multiple times by the courts. However, on September 26, 2024, the Supreme Court finally granted him bail after he had spent over a year in jail following his arrest.

