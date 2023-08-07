ED raids Kalam Academy in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Aug 7 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Kalam Academy in Rajasthan's Sikar on Monday.

As per official sources, the action was being taken in a case of money laundering and economic irregularities.

According to sources, the ED was probing the REET paper leak case here.

About a dozen officers of ED reached the coaching centre in three vehicles, and a few CRPF personnel were deployed outside the institute.

Kalam Academy provides coaching to aspiring students for various competitive exams, including RAS and IAS. A branch of the Academy is located in Jaipur's Riddhi Siddhi Triveni Nagar area.

The name of coaching has reportedly come up in the paper leak case, said sources, adding that some stalwart politicians are also connected with this coaching centre.

More details were awaited.

