ED raids homes, offices of aides of Congress leaders in paper leak case in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 13 (IANS) In an early morning swoop, teams of the ED began raiding homes and offices of people close to senior Congress leaders on Friday, in connection with the paper leak case.

Officials said that ED teams are searching the residences and offices of one Dinesh Khodania in Jaipur and Dungarpur.

Raids are also going in nine other places in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Dungarpur belonging to Spardha Choudhary and Ashok Jain.

Dinesh Khodania is said to be close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Spardha Choudhary is a friend of Suresh Dhaka, who is absconding in the paper leak case. Ashok Jain is also said to be close to a Congress leader.

According to ED sources, RPSC member Babulal Katara and the paper leak case mastermind Bhupendra Saran were recently taken on remand by the ED.

Babulal Katara had given information about some other people to the ED during interrogation and subsequently the ED had taken Bhupendra Saran on remand for three days and grilled him.

The information given by Babulal Katara and Bhupendra Saran was sent to the ED’s Delhi office where a team began investigating Dinesh Khodania, Ashok Jain and Spardha Chaudhary.

During the week-long investigation, their bank details, backgrounds, contacts and role in the forthcoming Assembly elections were examined. Apart from this, ED got information about the contacts of many senior leaders in Civil Lines. After this teams from Delhi and Gujarat were sent for the raids in Jaipur.

