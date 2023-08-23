ED raids Chhattisgarh CM Baghel’s OSD residence

Bhopal, August 23 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s Political Advisor Vinod Verma and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Raipur.

Reacting to the raids, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister alleged that the raids were conducted on the direction of the Centre led BP government.

“Respected Prime Minister and Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides,” Baghel posted sarcastic message on his social media handle.

Sources said that the searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg, however, the exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

Notably, ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the district mineral foundation fund and an online betting application.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.