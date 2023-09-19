ED likely to confront JD(U) MLC, son in Bihar illegal sand mining case

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which arrested Kanhaiya Sah, the elder son of JD(U) MLC Radha Charan Seth in connection with the illegal sand mining case in Bihar, is likely to seek his custodial remand, officials said on Tuesday.

Sah will be produced before a special PMLA court in Patna later in the day.

The central agency is also considering confronting the father-son duo in the matter after obtaining his custodial remand.

His arrest was made in Patna.

He was called in for questioning, but as he was unable to provide satisfactory answers during hours of interrogation, the probe agency placed him under arrest.

Prior to this, the ED arrested Jag Narayan Singh and Satish Singh -- two aides of the JD(U) MLC.

Seth was earlier remanded to judicial custody, but the ED took his custodial remand, which will end on September 21.

There are now possibilities that the ED might confront the father-son duo.

In the last week of August, Seth was questioned by the agency.

Seth and his son Kanhaiya were summoned by the ED to join the probe within fifteen days, and the former had complied.

According to information, the central agency recently conducted raids at more than 27 locations in Arrah, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Patna, and Kolkata in this matter and froze as many as 60 bank accounts containing Rs six crore belonging to JD(U) MLC.

Apart from this, the ED also recovered cash around Rs 1.5 crore and property documents worth Rs eleven crore.

Prior to this raid, the probe agency conducted raids at 22 places in February this year.

The ED's case is based on a police FIR.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.