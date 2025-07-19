ED initiates restitution process for Rs 63.52 crore of confiscated properties of Manipur-based firm

New Delhi/Imphal, July 19 (IANS) Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has successfully started the process of restitution of confiscated properties in the case of Lamjingba Finance to the tune of Rs 63.52 crore after getting the order from the Special Court (PMLA), Imphal East, the central agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The ED’s Imphal Sub Zonal has started the process of restitution of confiscated properties in the case of Lamjingba Finance to the tune of Rs 63.52 crore after getting the order from the Special Court (PMLA), Imphal East, on July 15.

As per the PMLA court order, the claims of approximately 5000 gullible investors have been taken on record for restoration from attached properties, through auctioning and restituting the same to them, an official statement said.

It said that in this case, the ED has also filed a supplementary prosecution complaint before the Special Court (PMLA) praying for confiscation of Rs 1.87 crore in movable and immovable properties, which were earlier attached.

ED initiated an investigation based on seven FIRs registered by Manipur Police against Sanasam Jacky Singh and other officials of the Lamjingba Group of Companies.

ED investigation revealed that Lamjingba Group of Companies, headed by Sanasam Jacky Singh, were operating a fraudulent “investment/deposit scheme” that promised investors very high returns and, as a result, cheated numerous gullible investors. These funds were used for the acquisition of several properties, the ED said, adding that Sanasam Jacky Singh was arrested and his movable and immovable properties were attached.

A prosecution complaint was filed on March 20, 2023, before the Special Court (PMLA) against Sanasam Jacky Singh, M. Robindro Singh and Lamjingba group companies. The ED in the complaint also prayed for confiscation of properties to the tune of Rs 63.52 crore, the statement said.

According to the statement, charges were framed against the accused, and in this case, earlier, 60 investors had filed a petition before the Special Court (PMLA), Imphal East, praying for the restoration of attached properties.

The Court (PMLA), Imphal East has passed an order on March 21(2025) directing to publish notice in two newspapers inviting claims from interested persons for restitution of attached properties, as per 3(A) of Prevention of Money Laundering (Restoration of Property) Rules, 2016 and accordingly the notice was published.

Subsequently, approximately 5000 investors have submitted their claims before the court. Further investigation is in progress, the ED stated.

Meanwhile, the ED has filed a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint (SPC) against another Manipur-based private company, its Director and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, about cheating of 5,000 investors.

According to the ED statement earlier this week, the central agency’s Imphal Sub Zonal office filed an SPC against M/s Birla Emporium Pvt Ltd and its Director Yumnan Irabanta Singh and others under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, about cheating of 5,000 gullible investors.

ED initiated investigation based on FIRs registered by the CID (Crime Branch), Manipur under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 against Singh, Director of M/s Birla Emporium Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Ira Finance Pvt. Ltd, the statement had said.

