ED, I-T department to probe online trading scam: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sep 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state government has decided to involve the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) department to probe the multi-crore online trading scam that has sent shockwaves across the state.

He told reporters here: "The Assam Police have unearthed the online trading scam, and they have been investigating the matter with the utmost sincerity. The police have made significant progress in the case; however, the state government has already contacted ED and the IT department to also investigate the case."

"The small cases will be investigated at the district level, while the bigger cases will be looked into by state level police officers. The ED and IT department will investigate the online trading scam in an overall manner," Sarma mentioned, adding that if required, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be called in for this case.

He stated: "We are confident that the police can solve the whole matter with the help of the ED and IT department. However, if at any point we feel that the case is very complex, and it requires further help, then we shall hand over the case to the CBI."

Earlier on Saturday, the Assam Police arrested one person from Jorhat district's Titabor area for his alleged involvement in the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam.

The arrested person has been identified as Abinash Pardhiya. He was taken into custody from Borhola locality in Titabor town.

Police said that the accused person was at his residence when he was arrested on Saturday morning.

A senior police officer said that Pardiya has a tuition centre in his residence. He was running an online trading scam under the banner of Good Luck Tutor Centre Pvt. Ltd. in his home.

Police claimed that he had collected lakhs of rupees from the general public on the pretext of giving them higher returns through online trading.

The police have arrested 39 people across the state in connection with the online trading scam.

