ED ends raids at TASMAC headquarters in Chennai, seizes cash and documents

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has concluded its extensive searches at the headquarters of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) and multiple premises linked to individuals close to Minister V. Senthil Balaji.

The raids, which began on Thursday, were conducted across the state, including Chennai and Senthil Balaji's hometown of Karur, in connection with an alleged liquor purchase scam.

According to sources in TASMAC, the ED seized crucial documents and cash during the operation. These materials will now be examined to determine the agency's next action.

The ED carried out searches at more than 25 locations in Tamil Nadu, including the residences of Senthil Balaji's close associates in Karur.

The raids were linked to alleged financial irregularities within TASMAC, the state-run corporation that holds a monopoly over liquor trade in Tamil Nadu.

Investigators searched the TASMAC headquarters in the Thalamuthu Natarajan Building, Egmore, as well as the offices of major liquor contractors in Chennai.

Sources confirmed that the raids also targeted liquor companies owned by DMK leader Jagathrakshakan.

Among the key locations searched were, the headquarters of SNJ Distilleries on Greams Road, Thousand Lights, the offices of Akkadu Distillers in T. Nagar, the residence of an MGM liquor contractor on Radha Krishnan Salai, Shiva Distillery in Narasimhanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore. Additionally, in Karur, a team of 20 ED officials arrived in five vehicles to conduct searches at multiple locations, including, the residence of Mani, owner of Kongu Mess, in Rayanur, the home of Sakthivel, owner of Sakthi Mess, in Gothai Nagar, Athur Branch Road and the premises of MCS Sankar, a PWD contractor.

All these three persons are closely associated with Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji.

The latest ED action follows the arrest of Senthil Balaji on June 14, 2023, in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the AIADMK government.

After his arrest, Balaji switched allegiance to the DMK and was appointed Minister for Electricity and Prohibition.

On August 12, 2023, the ED filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against Balaji, accusing him of abusing his official position for financial gain.

The agency alleged that he orchestrated the scam in collusion with his brother, R. V. Ashok Kumar, personal aides, and officials from the Transport Department.

Despite his denials, investigations revealed that his aides, Shanmugam and Karthikeyan, were acting under his direct instructions.

The ED also claimed that the scam involved laundering illicit funds through cash deposits and third-party associates to integrate them into the formal economy.

Balaji's bail pleas were repeatedly rejected by lower courts and the High Court. However, after spending over a year in jail, the Supreme Court of India granted him bail on September 26, 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.