ED conducts raids at Kolkata based businessman’s residence

Kolkata, Aug 23 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning conducted raids at the residence of a Kolkata based businessman in Alipore- Belvedere road in south Kolkata.

The businessman has been identified as Gyanesh Chowdhury.

Sources said that raids were conducted related to a money laundering and fund defalcation case, involving crores of rupees.

The raids at the businessman's residence started at around 7.15 in morning and all entrances and exits of his residences have also been sealed. The raids were going-on when this report was being filed.

ED has been conducting raids at places having links with a prime accused in the cash for school job case. The raids have also been conducted at the residences of Bhadra and his son-on-law and at premises of two offices having links with Bhadra.

On Tuesday, the ED sleuths came under a scathing attack from the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the renewed activities of the agency since the beginning of the week. “They are even forcing the attendants out of the premises. Can anyone guarantee that they will not plant anything within the premises?” the Chief Minister questioned.

