ED attaches Rs 6.25 cr assets in Himachal Pradesh scholarship scam probe

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth around Rs 6.25 crore in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Himachal Pradesh scholarship scam.

These assets include five immovable properties, comprising residential plots and flats located in Mohali and Shimla, as well as funds held in 14 bank accounts.

The persons linked to these assets, including Rajdeep Singh and Krishan Kumar, are subject to this provisional attachment under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In a statement on Tuesday, the financial probe agency said that it initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by CBI, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh with respect to scholarships disbursed by Directorate of Higher Education under Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC/ST/OBC students.

"ED investigation revealed that Rajdeep Singh and Krishan Kumar through ASAMS Education Group & Skill Development Society claimed scholarship under post- matric scheme for SC/ST/OBC students by presenting false, forged and fabricated documents, such claims were verified by Arvind Rajta, who was posted at the Directorate of Higher Education, H.P. Government, Shimla," it said.

The ED had arrested Rajdeep Singh and Krishan Kumar, partners in ASAMS Education Group; Hitesh Gandhi, Vice-Chairman, KC group of Institutions, Pandoga; and Rajta the then official of Scholarship Branch, Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh Government on August 30.

All the four accused are under judicial custody. “Earlier, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 4.42 crore were attached in 2022. Thus, the total proceeds of crime attached in this case till date is Rs 10.67 crore (approx.)," it said.

