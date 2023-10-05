ED attaches land parcels worth Rs 17.9 cr of real estate firm Shine City in Varanasi

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 17.92 crore of eal estate company Shine City, in form of lands located in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The ED, in a statement, said that the agency attached immovable properties worth Rs 17.92 crore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a case against Shine City Properties Ltd and others.

The attached properties are in form of 47 parcels of land measuring 10.27 hectares located at Rajatalab Tehsil of Varanasi.

The ED began probe on the basis of various FIRs registered by UP Police scattered across the state, wherein it was alleged that the company and accused persons cheated the public at large by luring them to invest in various lucrative schemes floated by the company.

It said that ED probe revealed that the money collected from public was found to have been diverted by the accused, thus defrauding the investors. The agency said that it had earlier attached various immovable properties worth Rs 110.62 crore in the name of accused persons, Rashid Naseem, Asif Naseem, Amitabh Kumar Srivastava, Meera Srivastava and in the name of several Shine City Group companies.

The total attachment made so far in this case is about Rs 128.54 crore.

