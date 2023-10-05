Mega Delhi Heist: Court sends mastermind Lokesh Sriwas to 2-day police custody

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday sent Lokesh Sriwas -- arrested from Chhattisgarh in connection with the sensational heist in the national capital in which jewellery worth over Rs 20 crore was burgled last month -- to police custody for two days, an official said.

Sriwas was brought here from Chhattisgarh on a transit remand on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he was presented before Metropolitan Magistrate Akanksha Garg of Saket Court, who allowed the police application seeking his custody for questioning.

On October 3, the Delhi Police got the 72 hour transit remand of Sriwas from a Raipur court.

Sub-inspector Jitendra Raghuvanshi of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station had moved an application on Tuesday for the formal arrest and transit remand of the accused.

"The accused was presented before the judicial magistrate, Raipur, and the court granted a 72-hour transit remand of Lokesh to Delhi Police," an official said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that Sriwas carried out the entire operation single-handedly, spanning over an 18-hour period.

His entry into the store occurred at approximately 10.45 p.m. September 24, and he exited at around 5 p.m. the next day.

