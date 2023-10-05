India raised concerns with US over its Pak envoy's PoK visit: EAM

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) India on Thursday said that it has raised concerns with the US over the American Ambassador to Pakistan visiting parts of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) last month.

Speaking to mediapersons, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India's position regarding the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir being an integral part of the country is well known.

"We would like to urge the international community to respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Bagchi said.

The remarks came days after US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visited Gilgit Baltistan region in PoK for six days last month.

"We have raised our concerns about that visit by the US ambassador of Pakistan with the US side," Bagchi said.

He also dismissed US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti's remarks on the incident, where he had said that Blome had earlier too been part of delegation to the region during G20 summit.

Bagchi said that the two situations are not equivalent.

