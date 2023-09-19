ED attaches assets worth Rs 71.48 cr of Hindustan Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that they have attached immovable properties, including non-agricultural lands and residential properties, worth Rs 71.48 crore, situated in Mysore, Bengaluru, and Ananthpura (Andhra Pradesh), of Hindustan Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd in a fraud case.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on FIRs registered by Karnataka Police in various districts of the state against Hindustan Infracon India Pvt Ltd and its Directors under various sections of the IPC.

The ED investigation revealed that the accused persons, with a fraudulent intent of cheating the common public, illegally collected funds/deposits of Rs 389 crore from 7,18,817 investors, with a promise of exorbitant rate of returns on the investments.

However, the accused persons failed to return the amount of Rs 199 crore to the investors and thus, cheated the common public.

The ED investigation further revealed that Hindustan Infracon India Ltd, diverted the funds received from the investors and made payments to Bharath Builders, Hindustan Mega Shoppe India Ltd. (sister concern), K. Lalitha, and Vajra Properties.

These funds were utilised for purchase of immovable properties, withdrawal in cash and thereby utilised for personal gains. Further investigations into the matter is ongoing.

