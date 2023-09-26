ED arrests accused in flat buying case

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that they recently conducted search operation and arrested an accused in a PMLA case related to cheating committed with flat buyers.

ED has identified the accused as Shaifali Walia.

The central agency said that Walia was produced before the Special Court in Dehradun which sent her into judicial custody.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by Rajpur Police Station, Dehradun against Pushpanjali Realms and lnfratech Limited, its Directors and others under various sections of IPC, for cheating and duping innocent flat buyers after taking advance payments for booking of flats in respect of construction projects of the Company

The ED investigation revealed that the advance booking amount received from the flat buyers were diverted by the directors of the company for investing the same in purchase of properties in their name and in the name of their family members.

ED said that the total proceeds of crime involved in this case is Rs 31.15 Crore.

It said that the complete POC in the form of immovable properties has already been attached which has been confirmed by the adjudicating authority.

ED said that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.