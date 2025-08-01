ECI’s fact-check tears into Rahul’s ‘intimidatory’ ‘atom bomb’ narrative

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a detailed rebuttal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims of “vote chori” (vote theft). The poll body called his statements misleading, factually incorrect, and intimidating.

In a detailed fact-check shared on its X handle, the Commission presented data, timelines, and procedural evidence to counter accusations made by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. The EC reaffirmed its commitment to neutrality and institutional integrity.

The Commission pointed to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, where Gandhi had hinted at electoral malpractice. The ECI stated that the final electoral rolls used during the elections were prepared through an extensive and transparent process involving all recognised political parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC).

Over 31 District Election Officers (DEOs), 419 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs/AEROs), and 58,834 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) participated in the process, alongside Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of all political parties. The final electoral rolls were prepared only after consultation with all stakeholders. The ECI emphasised that not a single appeal was filed against the final list by any party, including the Congress.

Further, the Commission noted that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka had already shared public details of the revision schedule and consultations held with Congress and other parties. A link to the official post on the matter was also provided for public scrutiny.

The Commission underscored the massive administrative effort behind conducting the 2024 general elections, which concluded over a year ago. It involved: 2,82,648 polling officers and support staff, 28 Returning Officers (ROs) and 259 Assistant ROs, 113 Observers, 4,230 Counting Supervisors and an equal number of Counting Assistants.

The ECI stated that these personnel executed their constitutional duties with dedication and integrity, ensuring the electoral process was conducted smoothly and lawfully across the country.

The Commission pointed out that although 10 election petitions have been filed challenging the 2024 Lok Sabha results, not a single petition was filed by a losing INC candidate. This is despite the fact that under Section 80 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, every candidate has a legal right to challenge election results in court.

The Commission questioned why, if the Congress had “open and shut” evidence of malpractice - as Rahul Gandhi claimed - it chose not to use these well-established legal channels within the stipulated timeframe. The absence of formal petitions, the Commission noted, contradicts the serious nature of the public allegations being made now.

In a strongly worded statement, the Election Commission said that continuously making baseless accusations, repeatedly using terms like “vote theft,” and issuing veiled threats to election officials is highly irresponsible and deplorable.

"To ignore available legal remedies at the appropriate time, and instead make explosive claims before the media months after the elections, is extremely unfortunate and unacceptable," the ECI said.

It reiterated that all stakeholders had an equal opportunity to raise objections during the electoral roll preparation and after the declaration of results. Choosing not to do so, and then levelling public accusations, the Commission argued, undermines democratic institutions and demoralises election officials who work impartially.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that his party possesses “open and shut” evidence of electoral irregularities allegedly involving the Election Commission.

Dramatically likening the evidence to an “atom bomb,” he claimed that once it is revealed, the poll panel “will have no place to hide.”

His statement came amid ongoing accusations that the Commission colluded to manipulate the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

