EC deploys 190 companies of paramilitary forces in TN

Chennai, April 11 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) has deployed 190 companies of paramilitary forces in Tamil Nadu for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

While seven companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Chennai, the neighbouring areas of Avadi and Tambaram have been given three companies each.

While seven companies have been deployed in Madurai, Coimbatore city gets six, Tiruppur, three; Tiruchi and Salem four each; and Tirunelveli three.

Besides these cities, companies of paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in the following districts - Ariyalur (two); Chengalpattu (three); Coimbatore (seven); Cuddalore (five); Dharmapuri (four); Dindigul (four); Erode (four); Kallakurichi (three); Kancheepuram (five); and Karur (three); Kanniyakumari (six); Krishnagiri (four); Madurai (four); Mayiladuthurai (two); Nagapattinam (two); Namakkal (three); Perambalur (three); Pudukkottai (three); Ramanathapuram (four); Ranipet (three); Salem (five); Sivaganga (four); Tenkasi (three); Thanjavur (six); Theni (six); the Nilgiris (two); Thoothukudi (six); Tiruchi (three); Tirupattur (four); Tiruppur (five); Tirunelveli (five); Tiruvallur (four); Tiruvannamalai (five); Tiruvarur (three); Vellore (five); Virudhunagar (five); and Villupuram (five).

These paramilitary forces will be in charge of security along with the local police.

