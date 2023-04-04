Easter with some Mouth-Watering recipes!



SNICKERS EASTER EGG BLONDIES I By Mars Wrigley

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla extract

12 SNICKERS Minis, chopped and divided

1/2 cup prepared vanilla frosting

1 oz pastel purple candy melts, melted

1 oz pastel yellow candy melts, melted

1 oz pastel blue candy melts, melted

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degree F. Line greased 9-inch square baking pan with enough parchment paper to overhang the edges. Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

Melt butter in a saucepan set over medium heat; stir in brown sugar. Remove from heat. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool completely.

Whisk in egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Fold in half of the chopped SNICKERS Minis. Scrape batter into prepared baking pan; smooth top.

Bake on the middle rack of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until only a few moist crumbs adhere to toothpick inserted in the centre; let cool completely on the rack.

Remove from pan and remove parchment paper. Spread frosting over top. Using 2-inch egg-shaped cookie cutters, cut out 12 blondie eggs (reserve remaining blondies for another use).

Decorate eggs with melted candy melts. Sprinkle with remaining chopped SNICKERS Minis.

CHOCOLATE-SPIKED PANNA COTTA MADE WITH CHOPPED GALAXY FUSIONS I By Mars Wrigley

Ingredients:

6 GALAXY FUSIONS chocolate, chopped

2 cups whole milk

1 1/4 tablespoon gelatin

4 cups heavy cream

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

Spray ramekins with oil and set aside.

Combine milk and gelatin until gelatin is dissolved.

In a medium sauce pot, combine heavy cream and sugar; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk in chopped chocolate.

When the chocolate is fully melted, add the milk and gelatin mixture, combine, and add in the vanilla extract.

Pour into the oiled ramekins and chill for 24 hours.

HOT CROSS BUN I By G. Manivannan, Pastry Chef, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Ingredients

Flour 550g

Sugar 55 g

Salt 11 g

Improver 5 g

Raisins 25 g

Blackcurrant 25 g

Cashew nuts 25 g

Orange zest 5 g

Yeast 20 g

Mix spice powder 10 g

Milk 100 ml

Butter 50 g

Egg 4 nos

Clarified butter 50 ml

Method:

Keep 50 g flour, 1 gram salt, 5-gram sugar in a bowl add 50 ml of milk mix without lumps and keep it aside.

In another mixing bowl place rest all ingredients make a soft dough and keep it rest for 30 min

Divide the dough into 50 grams each.

In a baking tray spread the baking sheet and roll the dough and place them in the tray with a 2-inch gap in each roll.

Keep it covered and rest it for proof for 45 min.

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius for 10 min.

Once it is proven using the first batter make cross marking on top of the dough.

Bake it for 18 minutes once taken out from the oven apply clarified butter on top.

Serve hot.

EASTER SIMNEL CAKE I By G. Manivannan, Pastry Chef, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Ingredients

Flour 250 g

Butter 250 g

Egg 5 nos

Caster sugar 100 g

Brown sugar 150 g

Brandy 25 ml

Raisins 25 g

Blackcurrant 25 g

Cashew nuts 25 g

Orange zest 10 g

Lemon zest 10 g

Dry fig 25 g

Cherry 25 g

Almond paste 150 g

Apricot jam 25 g

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius for 10 min.

In a mixing bowl place butter and sugar and keep mixing at in slow speed.

Add egg one at a time and let mix completely in the batter once mixed well reduce the speed.

Add flour, dry fruits, and a brandy mix without lumps.

In an 8 inches baking dish pour the batter and bake it for 25 minutes.

Cool down the cake for 30 min after baking.

Apply the apricot jam on top of the cake.

