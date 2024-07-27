EAM launches special stamp in Laos representing treasures of Ramayana & Buddhism

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday launched a special stamp set in Laos representing the shared cultural treasures of Ramayana and Buddhism.

The stamp launch took place during Jaishankar's meeting with Laos Deputy PM and Finance Minister Saleumxay Kommasith. The stamp features images of Budhha and Lord Ram from the recently constructed temple in Ayodhya.

"A good meeting with DPM and FM Saleumxay Kommasith of Lao PDR. Thanked him for the warm hospitality. Witnessed exchange of MoUs on 10 Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) for Laos under Mekong Ganga Cooperation and cooperation in sharing successful Digital Solutions." Jaishankar posted on X.

"Launched a special stamp set celebrating our shared cultural treasures of Ramayana and Buddhism," he added.

Jaishankar is in Laos for the ongoing Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format of ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), which will conclude on Saturday.

