Each of you will be accountable, Kharge tells Cong Gen Secys at party meeting

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Addressing a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries and state incharges here on Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge told them that they would be accountable for their respective states' organisational strength and the electoral performance of the party.

“I want to stress one crucial point -- each of you will be accountable for the organisation and the election outcomes in your respective states,” he told the party leaders.

Kharge raised concerns over alleged large-scale voter list tampering, a matter also highlighted by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

He accused the BJP of deleting Congress supporters' names and relocating voters to different polling booths at the last minute, while also adding fresh names just before the elections.

He further criticised the government for manipulating the selection process of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) by excluding the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee.

“The Supreme Court had mandated the Chief Justice’s inclusion, but PM Modi removed him. This government does not even trust the impartiality of the Chief Justice of India,” he said.

He also echoed Rahul Gandhi’s criticism that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was being used in the selection committee merely for “certification.”

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to safeguard India’s trade and business interests during his recent visit to the United States.

Kharge accused PM Modi of failing to protest against U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, calling it a betrayal of national interests. “They are imposing a loss-making deal on us, and our government is silently accepting it. This is an insult to India and its people,” he stated.

He also criticised the government for its passive response to the mistreatment of Indian citizens in the U.S., pointing out that Indians were still being deported in handcuffs.

Additionally, he alleged that vegetarian passengers were served non-vegetarian meals on flights, calling it an affront that the government failed to address.

Kharge reaffirmed the Congress' commitment to the 'Save Constitution Campaign,' which will continue for the next year through initiatives such as 'padyatras', debates, and public meetings. He stressed that the primary goal of these activities should be strengthening the party’s organisation.

Recognising the Congress party’s efforts in Delhi despite limited resources, Kharge praised workers and leaders for creating an atmosphere of change.

He urged them to maintain the momentum over the next five years to establish Congress as the main Opposition through continuous engagement in mass movements and public issues.

“Only by doing so can we become the first choice of the people,” he asserted.

