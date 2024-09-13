Dwayne Johnson: The idea of asking for help is a superpower

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has talked about how he feels being self-sufficient is not the definition of masculinity, but is a superpower.

The 52-year-old star spoke about his definition of masculinity while discussing his new film ‘Moana 2’.

“The idea of asking for help is actually a superpower. Masculinity, to me, is not being tough. It’s not being a bada**,” he told Entertainment Weekly while discussing the cartoon character Maui, a flamboyant demigod.

“Powerful masculinity is having the confidence to look inside and say, ‘This is what I’m feeling, and it’s OK – here’s my chest, I’ll gladly rip it open to someone who can help me’.”

Johnson said he didn’t “know” who the Maui character was when he was first offered the role as he pretends to be in control, femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “This guy who is very presentational, who puts on a show, who loves to hold court, sing and dance, and make people feel good. But there’s a lot that's brewing deep down that, eventually, he is going to have to contend with because it's like a ball that you’re holding underwater. “Eventually, you’ve got to let the ball go, and it’s going to explode.”

The star said the ‘Moana 2’ contains “an important moment for people to see that you can be strong, you can be big, you can be independent, but it’s okay to ask for help. When you do finally ask for help, the universe and your loved ones have a way of meeting you halfway. Even the strongest of people need help.”

Johnson's maiden film role was in 2001 with "The Mummy Returns". He was then seen as a lead as in the following year with "The Scorpion King" after which he has starred in a slew of films including "Tooth Fairy," "The Gameplan", "Baywatch," "Red Notice," and some of the "Fast & Furious" films to name a few.

