DUSU polls: Traffic advisory for north Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) In view of the Delhi University students elections, the traffic police issued an advisory on Friday and urged commuters to avoid certain routes.

"Today DUSU election is to be held in Delhi North Campus, Delhi University. Commuters are advised to avoid following routes for their convenience: There is No Entry for Commercial Vehicles in Delhi University area and Chhatra Marg is completely closed for all Motorists," the Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

DUSU elections for the four-member union are being conducted after a three-year hiatus, which was mandated due to the COVID-related restrictions across the nation.

In the spotlight this year are prominent organisations, including the RSS-supported Akhil Bharatiya Vishwa Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the left-leaning All India Students Association (AISA), and the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

