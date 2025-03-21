‘The Dupatta Killer’ director: Directing this documentary has been a shocking, sobering experience

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) ‘The Dupatta Killer’, which delves deep into the story of Mahanand Naik, Goa’s infamous serial killer, has finally been released on DocuBay. Its director Patrick Graham shared that helming this has been a fascinating, shocking, and often sobering experience.

Patrick Graham, Director, shared: "Directing this documentary has been a fascinating, shocking,and often sobering experience.”

“When dealing with real-life stories, I believe in balancing storytelling with the responsibility to honor those affected. We didn’t want to sensationalize the horror but rather bring out the deeper issues—the failures that enabled these crimes and the voices that were silenced. The Dupatta Killer is not just about the past; it’s about the present, and what needs to change for the future."

Goa’s infamous serial killer Mahanand Naik was accused of murdering16 women but convicted for only two.

The documentary sheds light on the cracks in the justice system, the stories of the victims, and the chilling psychology of a killer who evaded the law for years.

Produced by Samar Khan under Juggernaut Productions, The Dupatta Killer presents never-before-seen insights, expert analysis, and haunting first-hand accounts.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, emphasised: “The Dupatta Killer is a stark reminder of the critical issues within our justice system and the far-reaching consequences of crime on society. This documentary is essential viewing for anyone who values accountability and the need for reform."

Samar Khan,Producer and CEO of Juggernaut Productions, added: "While ﬁction entertains, documentaries like The Dupatta Killer serve a greater purpose. They expose uncomfortable truths, start conversations, and, hopefully, lead to change. This is not just another crime documentary—it’s an urgent narrative that needs to be heard."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.