Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions on March 21 for Hazrat Ali Death Anniversary Procession

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have announced traffic restrictions on March 21 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm due to the Hazrat Ali Death Anniversary procession. Commuters are advised to follow designated routes and plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays.

Procession Route

The procession will begin at Charminar and proceed towards Masjid E Imamia near Kali Kabar, covering key locations such as:

Charkaman

Gulzar House

Pather Gatti

Madina

Tipu Khana Masjid

Chatta Bazar

Purani Haveli

APAT Junction

Darulshifa

SJ Rotary

Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital

Traffic Diversions

To ease congestion, authorities have implemented the following traffic diversions:

Charminar Area (2:00 pm - 4:30 pm)

Traffic from Etabar Chowk will be redirected at Irani Galli (Arman Café) towards Kotla Alijha.

Vehicles from Ghansi Bazaar and Mitti Ke Sher will be diverted at Sher-e-Batil Kaman.

Traffic from Nayapool will be temporarily halted when the procession reaches Madina Junction.

Mirchowk Area (4:30 pm - 7:00 pm)

Traffic from Tipu Khana Masjid towards Chatta Bazar will be rerouted at APAT Junction.

Vehicles from SJ Rotary will be diverted towards Shivaji Bridge, Salar Jung Museum, and Noorkhan Bazaar.

Traffic from Dabeerpura will be directed towards Success School and Ganganagar Nala.

Vehicles from Chaderghat and Afzalgunj will be redirected to alternate routes to prevent congestion.

Alternative Routes

Authorities recommend the following alternative routes for smoother movement:

Between 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm: Commuters traveling from Nayapool towards Himathpura, Nagulachainta, or Chandrayangutta should take routes via Madina, City College, Moosabowli, Chowk, Kilwath, or Salar Jung Museum.

Commuters traveling from Nayapool towards Himathpura, Nagulachainta, or Chandrayangutta should take routes via Madina, City College, Moosabowli, Chowk, Kilwath, or Salar Jung Museum. Between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm: Those heading from Shivaji Bridge towards Darulshifa and Etabar Chowk should use the Madina-Gulzar House route.

Public Transport and Updates

These restrictions apply to all vehicles, including TSRTC and APSRTC buses. For real-time updates, commuters can check official social media channels or contact the helpline at 9010203626. Authorities urge public cooperation to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

Telangana Government Declares Optional Holiday

In observance of the Shahadat of Hazrat Ali, which falls on the 21st of Ramzan, the Telangana government has declared March 21 as an optional holiday. While it is not a general public holiday, schools and colleges, especially minority institutions, may remain closed for the occasion.

Stay informed and plan your travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.