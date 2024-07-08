Ducati launches new motorcycle at Rs 16.5 lakh in India

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati, on Monday, launched a new motorcycle -- Hypermotard 698 Mono at Rs 16,50,000 (ex-showroom) in India.

The motorcycle features a record-breaking engine, Ducati design, sophisticated electronic package, lightweight chassis, and comfortable ergonomics, according to the company.

The deliveries of the motorcycle will begin by the end of July.

"Ducati's engineering prowess is on full display with the world's most powerful single-cylinder engine, a masterpiece of performance that delivers exhilarating power with every twist of the throttle," Bipul Chandra, MD, Ducati India, said in a statement.

Sporting a quintessential Ducati style, the Hypermotard 698 Mono boasts a Supermotard racing aesthetic and a design language that makes the Mono compact, aggressive, sporty, and fun-to-ride motorcycle, the company said.

The motorcycle's style is enhanced by several distinctive design elements, such as the dual exhausts positioned on the sides of the tail, the five-spoke alloy wheels featuring a "Y" design, an LED headlight with a double "C" light profile, a high and flat seat, a high front mudguard, and a sharp tail.

It also comes with features like ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Power Launch.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.