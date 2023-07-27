Drunk man zigzagging overspeeding BMW on Ahmedabad roads arrested

Ahmedabad, July 27 (IANS) The police have arrested Kamlesh Tulsibhai Bishnoi, a resident of Shiromani bungalows in the city's CTM area, who was caught driving under the influence of alcohol without a valid permit and zigzagging his overspeeding BMW on the city roads, said officials on Thursday.



He has been arrested under section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act and section 66(1)(b) of the Prohibition Act.

The 40-year-old man was caught maneuvering his BMW car GJ01KA6566 in a reckless manner akin to the winding path of a snake, as per the complaint lodged by the police.

Reports indicate that Bishnoi was not in control of his senses due to inebriation when the police arrived on the scene.

The alarm was raised by concerned locals who had initially detained Bishnoi, alarmed by his dangerous driving near the Manekbaug post office.

Witnesses recounted how Bishnoi continued to over-speed even after a tyre burst. His vehicle flaunted the word 'BISHNOI' across its rear.

Records from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) reveal that the car, despite being branded with Bishnoi's name, is legally owned by one Sugathan Vellaudhan, listed as its third owner. The car's fitness certificate is due to expire in May next year, but its insurance has already lapsed since 2013.

