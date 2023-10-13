Drunk driver ploughs car over sleeping woman in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 13 (IANS) A 70-year-old woman was killed in Lucknow's Bazarkhala area here when a speeding car, allegedly driven by an inebriated man, ploughed into her as she slept on the pavement.

The accused, identified as Neeraj Verma, has been arrested and booked under a slew of charges -- including culpable homicide under section 304, reckless driving (section 279), and causing damage (section 427).

This legal action comes after a complaint filed by the victim’s son, Dina Nath Yadav.

The vehicle in question belonged to Dheeraj Verma, a resident of Karehata, Lucknow, and was being driven by his younger brother, Neeraj, at the time of the incident.

It has been learnt that there were other occupants inside the car when the accident took place.

The tragedy struck occured on Thursday when the speeding car lost control, ploughed through a kiosk on the footpath, and ultimately crashed into a cot where the elderly woman was sleeping.

The severely injured victim was immediately rushed to a trauma centre, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Dina Nath Yadav, who operates a small grocery kiosk outside his residence, recounted the traumatic events that unfolded.

He revealed that his mother, Lilavati, was sleeping on a cot adjacent to the kiosk.

“I witnessed the car lodged into the cot, with the kiosk shattered,” he said.

