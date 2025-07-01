Drugs valued at Rs 7.55 crore seized in Mizoram; Myanmar national among 4 held

Aizawl, July 1 (IANS) The Assam Rifles have seized drugs worth more than Rs 7.55 crore in two different operations in Mizoram and arrested a Myanmar national and three women drug peddlers in these connections during the past 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said that a Myanmar national was arrested from eastern Mizoram's Champhai district on Monday night and recovered 20,200 highly addictive methamphetamine tablets weighing 2.22 kg from him.

The seized banned methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, valued at Rs 6.67 crore.

According to the official, the drug peddler is a Myanmar national.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles after getting intelligence inputs an area domination party (ADP) has launched an operation from battalion headquarters Lunglei and the troops intercepted three women at Theiriat village in Lunglei district, which shares unfenced border with Bangladesh.

Upon thorough search, the para-military personnel recovered heroin weighing 117.60 grams, valued at nearly Rs 88.20 lakh.

The three arrested women are residents of Lunglei district in southern Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles handed over the recovered drugs and apprehended individuals to Mizoram Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, various drugs valued at Rs 4.29 crore, captured by the Young Mizo Association (YMA) Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS), were destroyed on Monday at a ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The drugs captured by CADS between March 15 and June include heroin, highly addictive Methamphetamine tablets, illicit liquor, codeine-based cough syrup and dry ganja (marijuana).

The CADS apprehended 809 individuals involved in drug-related cases.

The most influential YMA is a leading civil society organisation, and has played a significant role in various aspects of Mizo society.

Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.

Mizoram, which shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively, is the main corridor of drug smuggling from neighbouring Myanmar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.