Drugs valued at Rs 2 crore seized in Meghalaya, CM Sangma lauds effort

Shillong, Sep 21 (IANS) The Meghalaya Police successfully seized drugs, valued at over Rs 2 crore, in Shillong due to public cooperation, officials said on Thursday.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday evening when police got a bag full of narcotic substances thanks to the assistance of a Sumo driver who, being suspicious, immediately alerted the authorities about the bag.

Taking to ‘X’, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote: "A Major success Through Police-Public cooperation! In Shillong, a major drug bust worth over Rs 2 crore took place yesterday night. What makes this success unique is the pivotal role played by an alert Sumo driver who promptly informed the Police about a suspicious bag."

He congratulated the Sumo driver for his quick thinking and courage. He has also announced that the driver will be aptly rewarded for his honesty.

The Chief Minister also lauded the efforts of the police team. "The DGP and his team have been tirelessly working to combat the menace of drug trafficking. Such joint effort is a glorious example of the importance of public cooperation to fulfil our dream of drug free Meghalaya."

