Drugs, contraband valued at Rs 6cr seized in Tripura, Mizoram

Agartala/Aizawl, July 2 (IANS) Security forces in Tripura and Mizoram seized heroin and areca nuts (betel nuts) valued at over Rs 6 crore and arrested three drug peddlers including a woman in this connection, an official said on Monday.

North Tripura district Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said that acting on a tip off, the police on Sunday night intercepted a vehicle coming from neighbouring Assam and recovered 408 grams of heroin valued at Rs 4 crore.

Two drug peddlers, identified as Sohel Miah and Dilwar Hussain -- both residents of the bordering Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district, who were travelling in the vehicle, were arrested.

According to police, the drugs, which were coming from Myanmar via neighbouring Mizoram, were intended for Sonamura and then to Bangladesh.

"North Tripura district police alone seized heroin worth Rs 30 crore from various parts of the district in June," Chakraborty told IANS.

In Mizoram, Assam Rifles, along with police personnel in the state have recovered heroin valued at Rs 56,000 on Sunday at Melbuk in Champhai district from a woman, who was also arrested.

In another operation, Assam Rifles recovered 273 bags of Areca Nuts worth Rs 1.52 crore at Ruantlang in Champhai district during a special Area Domination Patrol on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.