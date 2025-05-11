Drones continue creating tensions post ceasefire in Rajasthan after blackout imposed in 9 Rajasthan districts

Jaipur, May 11 (IANS) Despite a recently announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan, tensions continued late Saturday night along the Rajasthan border as explosion kind of sounds were heard in Jaisalmer and Pakistani drone activities were reported in Barmer and Sriganganagar.

The Indian Army successfully intercepted and neutralised these aerial threats, preventing potential damage and casualties, said officials.

Despite the late-night disturbance, Sunday morning looked peaceful across the border districts of Barmer, Sriganganagar, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer, they added.

According to local sources, six loud explosions were heard from the western side of Jaisalmer around 11:37 p.m. on Saturday, creating panic among residents.

The nature of the blasts remains unconfirmed.

Earlier, following the ceasefire announcement on Saturday, markets had reopened in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Bikaner, Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh.

However, by Saturday night, authorities reimposed blackout measures again across nine districts, including Pali and Balotra, as a precaution against aerial attacks.

In Jodhpur, a planned blackout was enforced by Jodhpur discoms from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m, with power supply restored at 4:30 a.m.

During the blackout, residents were instructed to switch off inverter lights as well.

The police responded swiftly to reports of lights being on in certain homes, issuing reminders to follow security protocols.

In Barmer, District Collector Tina Dabi declared a fresh blackout on Saturday night, accompanied by continuous warning sirens.

The administration urged residents to return home and adhere strictly to blackout guidelines.

Within minutes of the announcement via social media, local markets shut down and streets cleared as people complied with safety measures.

The Jaisalmer administration extended the blackout window from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., following the violation of the ceasefire.

Though multiple explosions were heard late at Saturday night, no casualties or damages have been reported.

Authorities have confirmed that as of Sunday morning, the situation remains calm and under control across all affected districts.

Security forces remain on high alert, and local administrations continue to monitor the border regions closely.

