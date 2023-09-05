Drone operation training for differently-abled by Garuda Aerospace

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) City-based drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace teaming up with Bharat Drone Association and National Drone Pilot Association has launched a training programme for differently-abled persons.

According to Garuda Aerospace, the programme will provide free-of-cost training, education, and skill development over a span of 10 days to persons with disabilities.

The Equality Drone Training programme is supported by Varsha Kukreti Augustine, Founder and CEO of AutoMicroUAS, and Dr. MJ Augustine Vinod, Group Captain (Retd), Garuda Aerospace said.

Equality Drone Training programme is designed to train individuals with physical disabilities including deafness, speech impairments, and mobility constraints.

The programme with theory and practical sessions will cover aspects across both, maintenance and operation including data analysis.

The programme spans utilisation of drones across agriculture, surveillance and mapping, and e-commerce and delivery, thus equipping participants with skills required across a range of industries.

The training is tailored to individuals depending on their disability to further empower them.

