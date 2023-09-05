1 in 3 men worldwide are infected with genital HPV: Lancet

Geneva, Sep 5 (IANS) Almost one in three men over the age of 15 are infected with at least one genital human papillomavirus (HPV) type, according to a new study published in The Lancet Global Health.

The findings also showed that one in five are infected with one or more of what are known as high risk, or oncogenic, HPV types.

These estimates show that men frequently harbour genital HPV infections and emphasise the importance of incorporating men in efforts to control HPV infection and reduce the incidence of HPV related disease in both men and women.

"This global study on the prevalence of genital HPV infection among men confirms how widespread HPV infection is. HPV infection with high-risk HPV types can cause genital warts and oral, penile and anal cancer in men," said Dr Meg Doherty, Director of WHO's Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes.

"We must continue to look for opportunities to prevent HPV infection and to reduce the incidence of HPV-related disease in both men and women," Doherty added.

The study is based on a systematic review and meta-analysis assessed the prevalence of genital HPV infection in the general male population based on studies published between 1995 and 2022.

The global pooled prevalence was 31 per cent for any HPV and 21 per cent for high-risk HPV. HPV-16 was the most prevalent HPV genotype (5 per cent) followed by HPV-6 (4 per cent).

HPV prevalence was high in young adults, reaching a maximum between the age of 25 years and 29 years, and stabilised or slightly decreased thereafter.

The majority of HPV infections in men and women are asymptomatic, but they can lead to long-term sequelae and mortality. Each year, more than 340,000 women die of cervical cancer.

In men, HPV infection tends to manifest clinically as anogenital warts, which cause significant morbidity and increase HPV transmission rates.

HPV infections are also associated with penile, anal and oropharyngeal cancers, which are commonly linked to HPV type 16. The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimated that there were about 69,400 cases of cancer in men caused by HPV in 2018.

