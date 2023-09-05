'Union of States under assault': Cong attacks Centre after 'Prez of Bharat' G20 invite (Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Congress on Tuesday attacked the government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead ‘President of India’ saying now even this ‘Union of States’ is under assault.

Congress also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States but we will not be deterred.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’.

“Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: ‘Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States’. But now even this ‘Union of States’ is under assault.”

In another tweet, Ramesh said: “Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred.

After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT, Jeetega INDIA.”

Modi-led government, which has been emphasising liberating the people of the country from the “slavery mentality” and any elements related to such a psyche during the ongoing “Amrit Kaal”, is reportedly planning to remove the word “India” from the Constitution, sources in the know of things claimed, adding that a preparation pertaining to the proposal is underway.

The sources said that at the upcoming special session of parliament scheduled to be held from September 18-22, the government is likely to present bills related to the ‘India’ word omission proposal.

