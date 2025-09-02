DRI slaps Rs 102 crore penalty on actress Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (IANS) In a major development, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has issued a show-cause notice to jailed actress Ranya Rao to pay a fine of Rs 102.55 crore for smuggling 127.3 kilograms of gold, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Sources further stated that the DRI issued the show-cause notice in connection with the illegal gold smuggling case. The show-cause notice has been issued after adjudication. As per the rules, the DRI must recover smuggled goods within six months.

On March 4, the DRI had seized gold and arrested Ranya at the Bengaluru international airport. The investigation has confirmed the smuggling of 127.3 kg of gold.

The DRI sleuths went to the Bengaluru Central Jail on Tuesday and served show-cause notices to Ranya and three other accused. Ranya Rao has received a show-cause notice directing payment of Rs 102.55 crore penalty.

If the penalty is not paid, it is warned that their properties will be liable for attachment.

It has been confirmed that the second accused, Tarun Raju, smuggled 67.6 kilograms of gold. The DRI has imposed a penalty of Rs 62 crore on Tarun Raju.

Other accused persons, Sahil Jain and Bharat Jain, were found guilty of smuggling 63.61 kilograms of gold each. Both Bharat Jain and Sahil Jain have been directed to pay Rs 53 crore each as a penalty. In addition, criminal proceedings will continue against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, a petition challenging the imposition of the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) 1974 was heard in the High Court on Tuesday. The High Court has adjourned the COFEPOSA petition to September 11.

The DRI has carried out the investigation in fast-track mode and moved for recovery.

Earlier, the Advisory Board under the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had upheld the invocation of the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) against jailed Kannada actress Ranya Rao on July 17.

The board has also issued directions not to allow the filing of a bail petition by jailed actress Ranya Rao for a period of one year from the date of her arrest as per the provisions of the COFEPOSA Act.

The Advisory Board directed the DRI that no bail application should be filed on behalf of Ranya. Following this directive, the DRI conveyed the information to the jail authorities.

Earlier, Ranya Rao was granted bail by a special court. However, since the case was registered under a special law, she was not released.

The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), a nodal agency under the Ministry of Finance, invoked the COFEPOSA Act against the actress and other accused in the gold smuggling case, based on a recommendation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which is investigating the gold smuggling case.

As per the provisions of the COFEPOSA Act, she will have to remain in custody for up to one year.

