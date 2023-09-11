DRI seizes vintage articles, historical artefacts valued at over Rs 26.8cr 

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized vintage articles, antique and historical artefacts, estimated to be valued at over Rs 26.8 crore in the market, from an import consignment, an official said on Monday.

"Acting upon a specific intelligence, DRI identified an import container being imported from Jebel Ali, UAE which was declared before Customs as 'Unaccompanied Baggage for Personal Effects', for detailed examination," the official said.

The official further stated that during examination, the container was found to be containing old statues, vintage utensils, paintings, antique furniture, and other valuable heritage goods.

Some of the articles date back to the 19th century.

Several of these articles were made of precious stones, gold, silver or were having gold/silver coating.

"The majority of the objects seized are from the European countries, especially the UK and the Netherlands. The consignment was highly undervalued to evade Customs Duty. Such items have a huge demand in the illicit market. The investigation of the case is under progress," the official added.

